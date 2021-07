(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s unemployment recovery outpaces its neighboring states and other blue states, according to a new report. “New Jersey ranks 17th in terms of unemployment claims recovery for the week of July 5,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in an email to The Center Square discussing the report. “Compared to the beginning of 2020, the number of unemployment claims has dropped by 33%, and it registered only a 15% increase versus the same week of 2019.