Crump to represent family of man killed in crash with Minneapolis police officer

Collin Morikawa won his second major title on Sunday, edging Jordan Spieth and others for a victory at the Open Championship. It was Morikawa’s first Open Championship title, and it came during his first time playing at the event. He also won the PGA Championship last year during his first time at the tournament. Morikawa is the second player to win The Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Tiger Woods in hitting the milestone.