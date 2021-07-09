Brooten woman injured in crash near Pipestone

(Pipestone MN-) A Brooten woman was hurt in a traffic crash in Pipestone County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 221st Street. 37-year-old Mae Petrehn was hurt when her pickup, traveling northbound on Highway 23, collided with a Jeep, traveling westbound on 221st. Petrehn was taken to the Tyler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Jeep driver, 72-year-old Dennis Melcher of Wabasso was not hurt.