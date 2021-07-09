Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, MN

Beach party, fireworks highlight Watercade Friday

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 10 days ago

(Litchfield MN-) Litchfield Watercade activities today move east to Lake Ripley. First, there's the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Central Park from 630 a.m. to 1230, and at 4 p.m. it's time to hit the beach with the Rotary Brat and Hamburger Feed at Ripley Memorial Park. The Sand Sculpture Contest takes place at the beach from 430 to 6, the Beach Party goes from 6 to 9 with games and dancing, and fireworks at Lake Ripley Memorial Park at dusk. Saturday's activities for Watercade include the Lake Ripley 4 mile run, kiddie parade and grand day parade, and things wrap up Sunday with sports tournaments and the royalty coronation.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Litchfield, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#The Beach Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack since January 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy