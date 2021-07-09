Beach party, fireworks highlight Watercade Friday

(Litchfield MN-) Litchfield Watercade activities today move east to Lake Ripley. First, there's the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Central Park from 630 a.m. to 1230, and at 4 p.m. it's time to hit the beach with the Rotary Brat and Hamburger Feed at Ripley Memorial Park. The Sand Sculpture Contest takes place at the beach from 430 to 6, the Beach Party goes from 6 to 9 with games and dancing, and fireworks at Lake Ripley Memorial Park at dusk. Saturday's activities for Watercade include the Lake Ripley 4 mile run, kiddie parade and grand day parade, and things wrap up Sunday with sports tournaments and the royalty coronation.