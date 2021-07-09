Is that coyote or a fox in your backyard? Here’s how to tell.

Yep, I'm that lady you see on social media complaining about the neighbors and their fireworks. Just call me Karen. I know I get on everyone's nerves, but I don't give a rat's ass. I have four pups, three of which whom are easily scared, and three horses, who are easily spooked by nature. Do you know how much a vet bill is if, God forbid, your horse gets scared and goes through a fence? Not to mention the emotional turmoil and the pain involved for the animal. So, let the big boys handle the fireworks downtown. I know, I know, you want your own chance to light stuff on fire. You'll be okay, you pyro!