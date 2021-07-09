Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fighting Food Insecurity with Chef Workforce Training Program

By Jazzlyn Johnson, The Community Voice
communityvoiceks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile food insecurity has always been an issue across the nation, the pandemic clearly exacerbated people’s access to food. According to data from Map the Meal Gap put together by Feeding America, just about every county in the Kansas City area experienced an increase in food insecurity rates during the pandemic. In Jackson County, the food insecurity rate jumped from 14% to 19%. For children, it jumped from 15% to 24%. In Wyandotte County, the data shows a similar jump for children from 23% to 32%.

www.communityvoiceks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Food Photography#Food Drink#Feeding America#The Prospect Urban Eatery#Prospect#Kc Family Meals#Kitchen Confidence#Jamz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Columbus, OHNorwalk Reflector

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Expands Fight Against Food Insecurity

COLUMBUS — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio is committing $295,000 to Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank; HEART Food Pantry; Second Harvest Food Bank, Clark, Champaign, Logan; Second Harvest Food Bank, North Central Ohio; West Ohio Food Bank; and Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. This support will...
Ohio Statehometownstations.com

Donation to West Ohio Food Bank to help fight against food insecurity

A donation will not only help the West Ohio Food Bank provide food to families in need, but also fight a growing problem in Ohio. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield donated a total of $25,000 to the West Ohio Food Bank on Thursday. The donation is a part of an effort by Anthem to fight against food insecurity in the state of Ohio.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Excess food donation mandate aimed at reducing food insecurity

Honest Weight Co-Op has been donating food to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York for years. “I’d definitely say a couple hundred pounds a week,” says Stephen Quickenton, director of operations at Honest Weight. What You Need To Know. Larger supermarkets in New York are now required to...
AdvocacyWicked Local

Senior Scene: Food insecurity and seniors

“﻿Man cannot live by bread alone.” - Matthew 4:4. For many, food has different meanings - comfort, enjoyment, and fun. But for all, food is essential to sustain life. Quality food - good food - besides its taste, but with. nutritional values, is necessary to help maintain a healthy life....
Charitiesprogressivegrocer.com

Giant Food and Knorr Campaign Fights Food Insecurity in Washington, D.C.

Combating food insecurity is a neighborhood-by-neighborhood effort, and a recent campaign from Giant Food, Unilever Knorr and U.S. Dream Academy focused on one particular community in Washington, D.C.: the underserved Ward 8. Launched in May, the program included customer donations of non-perishable food items collected at 164 Giant stores in...
Stockton, NJdownbeach.com

Food collaborative works to create solutions to food insecurity

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Why do people go hungry and yet so much food goes to waste?. Jeanine Cava of Tuckerton, co-founder of the New Jersey Food Democracy Collaborative and an adjunct professor of Sustainability at Stockton University doesn’t just want to answer the question, she wants to help create solutions.
Grocery & SupermaketNewswise

The impact of COVID-19 on food-shopping behavior for food-insecure populations

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic changed just about every aspect of normal life, including how we bought food. While grocery stores remained open as an essential business and thrived financially throughout the pandemic, this prosperity did not translate to a consistent and sufficient food supply for many customers. Researchers have found that, on average, people went to the grocery store less frequently and spent more per trip during the pandemic.
Food & Drinksfoxbaltimore.com

Technology & solving food insecurity

(WBFF) - Technology innovation, non-profits, and impossible problems. The founder of Not Impossible Foundations and Labs, Mick Ebeling, and the global leader of corporate responsibility for Genpact, Stacy Simpson, shares how all three connect.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Fight against food insecurity bolstered by Anthem Foundation grant

Food insecurity issues cannot be shelved because fewer COVID cases are being reported. It remains a problem for families throughout the St. Louis area and state. Nearly one in six Missouri residents lacks reliable access to healthy food. SSM Health DePaul Hospital and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered...
AdvocacyPosted by
This Is Reno

Food insecurity among seniors is overlooked, ‘very hidden’

This story was originally published by Nevada Current. In the past two decades, food insecurity has doubled among older adults, and the pandemic only complicated low-income seniors’ access to food. Hunger, inadequate housing, social isolation, and poverty are linked to poor health, especially as we age. And the scale of...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

GoPacks maximizes partnerships to fight food insecurity

More than 10 percent of the operating budget for a local nonprofit was reached through a targeted matching donation campaign, thanks to local support and belief in the shared mission. “Our families tells us how much they appreciate support, but they don’t want to be in a handout program, they...
Columbia County, NYcolumbiapaper.com

Food insecure? This kitchen can help

SPENCERTOWN—In the wake of the pandemic a new organization dedicated to the challenge of combating food insecurity in the area has taken root. Called the Columbia County Recovery Kitchen, it is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization started in April, 2020. A fundraising event that attracted about 50 people was held on Saturday, July 10 to help this organization expand its work.
Bayfield, CODurango Herald

Nonprofit builds geodesic dome to fight food insecurity

Bayfield nonprofit Pine River Shares has ramped up its fight for food security with year-round food production in its new dome-shaped greenhouse. The greenhouse, a 33-foot geodesic dome, will allow the nonprofit to grow food all year as part of its community-driven effort to promote homestead food production and skill development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy