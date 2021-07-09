Fighting Food Insecurity with Chef Workforce Training Program

While food insecurity has always been an issue across the nation, the pandemic clearly exacerbated people’s access to food. According to data from Map the Meal Gap put together by Feeding America, just about every county in the Kansas City area experienced an increase in food insecurity rates during the pandemic. In Jackson County, the food insecurity rate jumped from 14% to 19%. For children, it jumped from 15% to 24%. In Wyandotte County, the data shows a similar jump for children from 23% to 32%.