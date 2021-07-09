Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

KC Revolutionary Black Panthers March to ‘Back the Black’

By Jazzlyn Johnson, The Community Voice
communityvoiceks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the mayor and eight other city council members approved a plan that would reallocate a portion of the Kansas City Police Department’s funding to violence-prevention programming, the “back the blue” sentiment arose from those who disapproved of the plan and believed it defunded the police. The Kansas City Revolutionary...

www.communityvoiceks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Black Community#Racial Injustice#African Americans#Prospect#Kcpd#Black Panthers#Justice#Dignity Center Coalition#Cub Club#The Black Panther Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Meadville, MSJackson Free Press

Mississippi Marker Honors 2 Black Men Killed by Klan in 1964

MEADVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Friends and relatives gathered Thursday in a tiny town in southwestern Mississippi to dedicate a new state historical marker honoring two young Black men who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen 57 years ago. Investigators found the remains of college student Charles Eddie Moore...
POTUSNBC News

Black Lives Matter faces backlash for statement on Cuba protest

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is facing backlash after calling for the end of the U.S. government’s embargo on Cuba while praising the country for its “solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent” amid historic anti-government protests. In the statement shared Thursday on social media, the organization urged...
Illinois Statekoamnewsnow.com

Illinois becomes first state to prohibit police from lying to minors during interrogations

Capitol police officers’ mostly peaceful restraint in responding to the Trump-incited mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 stands in stark contrast to police behavior during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. Sparse law enforcement presence and gentle handling of insurrectionists violently forcing their way into the Capitol highlight racist double standards illuminated last year by Black Lives Matter protesters, who were frequently met with militarized police utilizing tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and batons in response to activities including a violin vigil for Elijah McClain; walking on the sidewalk in Buffalo, New York during a daytime protest; and residents standing on their porches in Minneapolis in the days following the murder of George Floyd.
Dallas County, ALSelam Times-Journal

Black Belt Alphas donate to March of Dimes

The Dallas County chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Inc. made its yearly donation to the March of Dimes. The Delta Pi Lambda Chapter also known as the Black Belt Alphas presented their annual donation to the March of Dimes. The Black Belt Alphas overcame the COVID-19 pandemic and donated...
Maryland Statebaltimorefishbowl.com

Black Panther found to be Maryland’s most searched Black-led movie in past year

Marvel Studios’s Black Panther was the most popular Black-led movie among Marylanders over the past year, a new report found. The research team at Go.Verizon examined the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, to find the most popular movies with a Black lead released since Jan. 1, 2015. They defined “most popular” as movies that had a user rating of at least 7 out of 10 points and at least 10,000 ratings by users in the United States.
Miami County, KSrepublic-online.com

Critical Race Theory should not be banned

It’s here, darn it! I had been hoping we would escape the latest topic in the so-called “history wars.” Can’t really be surprised because it seems to be everywhere else. It showed up in the current issues of Time and Education Week and nearly all the national newspapers. Now it...
Florida Statetallahasseereports.com

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds Slams Critical Race Theory

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, from Florida’s 19th congressional district, recently slammed Critical Race Theory in an opinion article from a very personal perspective. Donalds, who is African-American, has a White wife and biracial children. Donalds, like many other critics of CRT, views the movement as tool of the left used...
Inglewood, CASand Hills Express

FBI seeks witnesses in unsolved murder of hip-hop producer

On the morning of his death on September 20, 2009, Kevin Robert Harris II, 21, an up-and-coming hip-hop producer had a frightening premonition. “He said, ‘Everything’s just happening so fast. I feel like something’s going to happen,” his mother, Katheryn Harris, tells “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller. By...
Societyquillette.com

Historical Racism Is Not the Singular Cause of Racial Disparity

Even before the crescendo of Black Lives Matter last summer, the operative view among progressives was that historical racism is the overriding cause of racial disparities between black and white Americans today. The progressive ethos on race is neatly conveyed by the novelist William Faulkner’s remark: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” If the wide socio-economic gaps between whites and blacks in terms of income, wealth, health, incarceration, and education outcomes speak to the enduring legacy of slavery and segregation, large-scale efforts to improve the conditions of the country without regard for race seem insufficient to many. First, Americans must come to terms with the moral and political implications of living in a country that oppressed an entire class of citizens for hundreds of years on the arbitrary basis of ancestry, while flaunting democratic ideals of freedom and equality it was failing to uphold. Those who respond by pointing to the decline of anti-black racism since the civil rights movement or the subsequent success of other minority groups in the country are open to the charge of historical denialism or worse, and then swiftly consigned to the wrong side of history.
Chicago, ILThe Southern

Chicago cop cited after pickup strikes, kills 9-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer has been issued a citation after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street, police said. The officer was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road,...
SocietyPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

COMMENTARY: Black Lives Matter: A Self-Evident Truth

Now that Black Lives Matter is a part of the country’s social infrastructure, I like so many other Blacks and whites – contemplated if this was a movement for the ages, or a knee jerk reaction to the killing of teen Trayvon Martin. Was it the battle cry that follows in the aftermath of a single tragic and unjust event, or would it take root and birth a movement?

Comments / 0

Community Policy