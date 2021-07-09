Middle Tennessee’s Largest Job Fair to Recruit 6,500 Workers During One-Day Event

Over 140 hiring employers are trying to fill more than 6,500 job vacancies during Middle Tennessee’s largest job fair held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hosted by Rutherford Works and the American Job Center, the Rutherford County Hiring Expo has two areas of focus: helping experienced jobseekers regain lost employment or transition into a new field, and connecting younger workers with entry-level positions. This one-of-a-kind event will happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 12, at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.