Virginia State

As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

By SABRINA MORENO Richmond Times-Dispatch
News-Virginian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — More than 9 out of every 10 Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months were not fully vaccinated. The pattern was sustained in June, when the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000 and almost a quarter of positive testing samples sequenced by the state lab was found to be caused by the delta variant—a coronavirus strain that’s torn through the least vaccinated states in the U.S.

