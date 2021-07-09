Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belleville, PA

Belleville Livestock

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 10 days ago

BELLEVILLE — All kinds of livestock and hay are sold every Wednesday since 1946 — hay at 11:30 a.m. and cattle at 1 p.m. July 7 sale results: dairy cows-good, 900 to 1,200 per head; dairy cows #2, 600 to 850 per head; bred heifers #1, 800 to 1,100 per head; bred heifers #2, 650 to 775 per head; open heifers #1, 375 to 610 per head; open heifers #2, 200 to 350 per head; feeder pigs, 45 to 80 per head; SI cows-breakers 75-80% lean, 66 to 72 per cwt.; SI cows-boners 80-85% lean, 56 to 65 per cwt.; SI cows-lean 85-90%, 50 to 55 per cwt.; SI cows-shells, 35 to 49 per cwt.; Holstein SI bulls, YG 2, 1 to 75 per cwt.; Holstein steers, 80.50 to 85 per cwt.

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Belleville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Pigs#Goats#Belleville Livestock#Sheep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy