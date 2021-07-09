Belleville Livestock

BELLEVILLE — All kinds of livestock and hay are sold every Wednesday since 1946 — hay at 11:30 a.m. and cattle at 1 p.m. July 7 sale results: dairy cows-good, 900 to 1,200 per head; dairy cows #2, 600 to 850 per head; bred heifers #1, 800 to 1,100 per head; bred heifers #2, 650 to 775 per head; open heifers #1, 375 to 610 per head; open heifers #2, 200 to 350 per head; feeder pigs, 45 to 80 per head; SI cows-breakers 75-80% lean, 66 to 72 per cwt.; SI cows-boners 80-85% lean, 56 to 65 per cwt.; SI cows-lean 85-90%, 50 to 55 per cwt.; SI cows-shells, 35 to 49 per cwt.; Holstein SI bulls, YG 2, 1 to 75 per cwt.; Holstein steers, 80.50 to 85 per cwt.