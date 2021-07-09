Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 perfect trade destinations for Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis

By Kenneth Teape
NBA Analysis Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks, many people thought they easily won the trade. New York had just surrendered their only NBA All-Star building block for Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and two future first round draft picks. Fast forward to the...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Deandre Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Dallas Mavericks#The La Clippers#All Star#Unicorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBABleacher Report

1 Surprise Trade Target for Every NBA Team

Every NBA team's offseason goal is to enter the upcoming campaign better than it exited the last one. Franchise-specific aims vary depending on where the club in question sits on the rebuilding-to-contending spectrum, but they all want to get better. The available tools: internal development, free agency, the draft and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Mavs must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Does a world exist where the Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason?. Over the past weeks, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been drawing a ton of flak after his subpar performance in the playoffs which led to his team’s disappointing second-round exit. Due to his shooting woes and struggles on the floor, the 24-year-old was eventually caught in countless trade rumors involving multiple teams across the league.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Luka Doncic Reacts To Orlando Magic Coaching Hire

Jamahl Mosley appears to be on the cusp of becoming the next head coach of the Orlando Magic after reports indicate that both sides are nearing a deal. Among those excited to see the Dallas Mavericks assistant get his first opportunity to lead a team is burgeoning superstar Luka Doncic.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Wizards blockbuster trade pairs Bradley Beal with Luka Doncic

The last time the Dallas Mavericks advanced past the first-round of the NBA playoffs, they went on to win a title. Since winning their only championship in 2011, the Mavericks have been searching for ways to find postseason success, yet they have come up empty each and every year. For...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

An 2021 offseason preview for the Dallas Mavericks

When the Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from New York in 2019, they envisioned him as half of a superstar duo alongside Luka Doncic for the next decade. But Porzingis, who flashed star potential in his early years with the Knicks, has plateaued in recent years as ongoing injury problems and his lack of defensive versatility have limited his ability to make a huge on-court impact.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jason Kidd Makes His Opinion On Kristaps Porzingis Very Clear

One of Jason Kidd’s first tasks as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks is figuring out what to do with big man Kristaps Porzingis. Trade rumors have been surrounding Porzingis ever since the Mavs were bounced from the NBA Playoffs. The former New York Knicks star has failed to become a true No. 2 option alongside superstar Luka Doncic. And some believe the Mavericks could look to trade Porzingis ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Should Avoid Trading For Kristaps Porzingis And Ben Simmons

Kristaps Porzingis is an enigma for the Dallas Mavericks. After a somewhat successful individual season, the nation saw a Mavericks team barely be able to coexist with Porzingis and Luka Doncic on the floor. With the amount of money owed to Porzingis for the next three seasons ($100 million), some rumors have strong evidence to support Porzingis could be traded this offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic's Dad On Brian Windhorst Saying Luka 'Might Be A Difficult Person': "Luka Is Just Not Afraid Of Anybody. He Has This Heart And Guts To Compare With Everybody.”

Brian Windhorst surprised many people when he claimed Luka Doncic 'might be a difficult person .' That could hurt the Dallas Mavericks' chances of pairing him with another star. This season, the Mavericks failed to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 playoffs. He hasn't meshed with Kristaps...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Dwight Powell struggles in loss to Czech Republic

The Dallas Mavericks already had three players punch their tickets to the Olympic Qualifying tournament finals across the globe. Luka Doncic was unbelievable as he lifted Slovenia to one-win away from Tokyo. Boban Marjanovic and Nicolo Melli will go head-to-head for a berth in the Olympics on Sunday. Dwight Powell was the fourth and final Maverick looking to punch his ticket to the finals.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Are Serious Candidates To Land Kawhi Leonard

After the Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end on Wednesday night, they enter an offseason with plenty of questions to answer. One of those involves Kawhi Leonard's future with the team, as the forward is yet to sign a new contract with the team. After arriving in Los...

Comments / 0

Community Policy