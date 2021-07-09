Samsung brings new improvements to Bixby in latest update

Samsung users who still use Bixby as their digital assistant will probably want to download the latest update. While there are not that many features for this update, there are several improvements that may improve your experience in using the voice assistant. This includes better screen space for your Bixby queries, improvements in personalization, changes in setting up the voice wakeup, and adding Quick Commands to the home screen. Bixby may not be the most popular among the assistants but it does have its loyal users among Samsung owners.