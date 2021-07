Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor has shared what appears to be a title on the late rapper’s forthcoming album. Victor and Pop Smoke’s other manager, Rico Beats have been teasing the album’s release for some time, but have remained tight-lipped about possible features. Before the rapper’s second posthumous album arrives on Friday, fans can now get a sneak peek of what’s to come. Posters have been hung up around New York City and Los Angeles that contain QR codes to snippets from the project. All fans have to do is open Snapchat and point the camera on the poster to access the QR code.