Google TV update shows improved version of upcoming remote

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Google announced that those using Android TV and Google TV will get a new remote experience within their phone. This means that you don’t need to go and use an external, physical remote but just your regular, trusty smartphone. They even showed us an animated teaser on what it would look like. But with the latest Google TV update, version 4.27, you can enable but not fully use this on-phone remote and see some of the improvements and changes they’ve made, at least to the layout.

Comments / 0

