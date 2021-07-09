Google TV update shows improved version of upcoming remote

Thinking about getting a new device to connect to your TV to stream video, but you're not exactly sure which one? You've come to the right place. This guide will help you find the best streaming device -- something you'll probably use every day for hours at a time to watch TV shows and movies. We've reviewed nearly every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run streaming software from Roku, Google or Amazon, these add-on streaming devices often have simpler remotes, more apps, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set.