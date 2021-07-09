Lesli Jett takes the stand in her murder trial. Here's what she said and what she disputed
Lesli Jett testified Friday in her murder trial, wiping away tears that welled at photos and videos depicting happy outings and holidays with her makeshift East Peoria family. To prosecutors, however, she acknowledged months of texts to her live-in boyfriend revealed angry frustrations with him and his two young sons, particularly the 3-year-old who repeatedly broke his toilet-training — at times, she believed, on purpose.www.pekintimes.com
