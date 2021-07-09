Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Peoria, IL

Lesli Jett takes the stand in her murder trial. Here's what she said and what she disputed

Pekin Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLesli Jett testified Friday in her murder trial, wiping away tears that welled at photos and videos depicting happy outings and holidays with her makeshift East Peoria family. To prosecutors, however, she acknowledged months of texts to her live-in boyfriend revealed angry frustrations with him and his two young sons, particularly the 3-year-old who repeatedly broke his toilet-training — at times, she believed, on purpose.

www.pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
East Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
East Peoria, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Sex Abuse#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy