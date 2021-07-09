Cancel
How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, awards season is just around the corner! Stephen Colbert will host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, but first, the 2021 Emmy Nominations have to be handed out, which will happen on Tuesday, July 13. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and...

Jasmine Cephas Jones
Stephen Colbert
Emmy Nominations 2021 Announced

The nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been unveiled, with The Mandalorian and The Crown leading the pack with 24 nominations apiece. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones joined Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on July 13. The Mandalorian and The Crown landed the most nominations, receiving 24 each, with Marvel's WandaVision following closely behind on 23 nominations.
Emmy Nominations 2021 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

The annual day of joy, heartbreak and utter confusion for TV fanatics has arrived: The Emmy nominations are in. Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed today at 11:30 am/10:30c, with father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) — both Emmy winners themselves — announcing the shows and actors in the running for television’s top honor. The event will be streamed live via the video above.
Wait, ‘Hamilton’ is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
Cedric the Entertainer to Host 73rd Primetime Emmys

CBS is going with one of its funniest stars to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. The Neighborhood’s Cedric the Entertainer is set to emcee TV’s biggest award show. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.
WEB EXTRA: Emmy Nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominees were announced Tuesday (7/13). The winners will be announced on CBS in September. Here's a look at the top nominees.
The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards with Cedric the Entertainer set to host the ceremony in September. Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones revealed the list of nominees this year with HBO and HBO Max combined leading all networks/streamers with 130 nominations with Netflix just behind with 129. Also faring well were Disney+ with 71, Apple TV+ with 34, Hulu with 25, Amazon Prime with 18, and even Quibi with 8.
Rosie Perez Returns to Primetime Emmys 28 Years After Last 'In Living Color' Nomination

After 28 years, Rosie Perez will be making her way back to the Emmy Awards next month for the fourth time as a nominee. The actress managed to nab a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Perez responded to the nomination news on Tuesday morning (July 13) via Twitter. "Yay!!!!! Thank you so much! I'm screaming right now on set," she wrote, adding the hashtag "tears of joy."
Primetimer

Emmy nominations are broken: TV Academy isn't equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now

This year's chaotic Emmy nominations should be a wake-up call, says Judy Berman. "From COVID to the streaming wars, the medium that we call television has changed rapidly—perhaps more rapidly than ever before—in the 13 months since the 2021 Emmys eligibility window opened," says Berman. "The way we watch now bears little resemblance to the way we watched less than a decade ago, when the phrase 'Netflix Original' would’ve sounded like a contradiction in terms. Professional organizations are sluggish things; we can’t expect them to move at the pace of the zeitgeist. But they can, and do, evolve to address the shifting realities of their industry." Berman adds: "For once, the main problem is not a pool of nominees who are #SoWhite or #SoMale. It’s that the very categories the Television Academy divides them into, and particularly the ones it chooses to highlight in the nominations announcement and subsequent Emmy telecast, are increasingly ill-equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now. For one thing, the distinction between comedy, drama and the once-obscure, now supremely competitive limited series category has become arbitrary at best and purely political at worst. Look at this year’s nominees. Can anyone explain what makes Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys a drama but HBO Max’s darkly funny murder mystery The Flight Attendant a comedy? Could HBO possibly have canceled Lovecraft Country, whose Season 1 finale felt pretty final, in order to enter it in the less-crowded drama-series category, as some have suggested? (Cancel culture strikes again, am I right?) Also: did Steve McQueen’s excellent Small Axe—five individually titled, feature-length works set in London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and the 1980s—not meet the Academy’s definition of a limited series, or was it simply deemed inferior to Marvel’s prestige-lite WandaVision?" Berman points out that "no category is stranger or more dissonant with how America consumed entertainment during our pandemic year than Television Movie. Lifetime’s quickly forgotten Mahalia Jackson biopic, middling Amazon originals Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank, HBO dad-bait Oslo and Dolly Parton‘s Christmas on the Square, from Netflix, represent… what, exactly? A notoriously arcane set of category restrictions." Berman also notes that the Emmys isn't equipped to handle the emergence of docuseries and foreign-language TV shows. "I’m frustrated by the way the Emmys continue to bury their documentary categories, excluding them from all high-profile broadcasts," says Berman. "Could the Academy possibly not realize, at this point, that docuseries in particular are among the biggest draws on TV? Digging into the dozens of categories unceremoniously dumped on the Emmys website following the announcement, I was happy to see City So Real, Pretend It’s a City and Allen v. Farrow nominated as docuseries—but I don’t think it makes sense for them to share a category with a long-running, episodic anthology like fellow nominee American Masters. At least the rise of nonfiction TV has fared better at the Emmys than another major trend in American viewing, one that the Academy isn’t so much as touching: the influx of very good, very popular foreign-language television. Lupin, Call My Agent!, Veneno, Losing Alice, Kingdom, Beartown, Shtisel, Sky Rojo, The Investigation—none of these acclaimed shows were even submitted for consideration and many wouldn’t qualify anyway because they aren’t American co-productions. Anglophone imports have fared almost as poorly. Some of this stuff is bound show up among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, which most people probably didn’t realize existed and not even I, a TV critic, have ever watched. What an unfortunate fate for series that Americans devour on various streaming platforms and premium cable networks, as the distinction between what we watch in our native language and what we consume in subtitled form keeps shrinking."
Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian both scored 24 Emmy nominations to lead all programs as the 2021 honorees were announced this morning. The latter streamer’s WandaVision was a close third with 23 noms, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored 20.
Variety

Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary to Premiere in October on Paramount Plus (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus will premiere Madonna’s new documentary, “Madame X,” on Oct. 8. “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”
These Emersonians Were Nominated for Emmys

More than two dozen Emersonians were nominated for 2021 Emmy Awards, or were on production teams of nominated series, in categories such as writing, production design, costume design picture editing, and more. The 73rd Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cedric the...
Emmys Who? The 2021 TCA Award Nominations Are a Nigh-Flawless Celebration of Great TV

As a member of the Television Critics Association for many years, I should say that I’m always proud of the TCA Award nominations and winners—especially since I vote on them! But that’s not always true. The TCA usually gets things pretty right, certainly better than the Emmys, but our categories have their own issues. The Best Performance awards are historically not separated by gender, which may be accidentally progressive now, but it also means fewer overall distinctions. There’s a lovely, if limited simplicity to the categories, like leaving out Supporting or Guest roles. And yet, this laser-focus also make us critics, who have consumed ungodly amounts of television over the calendar year, really make some tough choices about who truly was the best.
Early Emmy Plans Set the Stage for an Evolution of Pandemic Awards Shows

Days before the Television Academy graced us with the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, the organization announced its early plans for the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, September 19. There was plenty of new and interesting tidbits about TV’s biggest evening revealed. First and foremost was the...
Phylicia Rashad Nominated For 6th Emmy

With Emmy nominations rolling out, veteran actress Phylicia Rashad was nominated for her sixth award for her role as Carol Clarke on the NBC show This Is Us. This is the third consecutive Emmy nom Rashad has received in the Best Drama Guest Actress category, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday (July 13).
Emmys 2021

When Presented With a Black Gaze, the Emmys Turned AwayThis year’s nominations struggled to recognize works that approach Black stories as three-dimensional portraits, rather than blunt, thematic hammers. awards season July 13, 2021. It’s Time for Emmys to Expand Limited SeriesGiving comedy and drama such a wide berth without extending...
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

You better “believe”! “Ted Lasso” continues to pull in numerous awards nominations. Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.

