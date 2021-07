The Simpsons has once more been credited with “predicting the future” after an image of Sir Richard Branson enjoying zero-gravity in a 2014 episode went viral.Earlier this week, Branson successfully touched the edge of space on board a Virgin Galactic flight. The Virgin boss rode on his company’s space plane in its first fully crewed test.Pictures of Branson floating in zero-gravity were similar enough to the image from The Simpsons that Twitter user Aditya Kondawar was moved to ask: “How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing?”How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh— Aditya Kondawar...