Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Weston The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming West central Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Savageton, or 18 miles southwest of Gillette, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Campbell and west central Weston Counties. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 101 and 111. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH