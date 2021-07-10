Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Weston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Weston The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming West central Weston County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Savageton, or 18 miles southwest of Gillette, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Campbell and west central Weston Counties. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 101 and 111. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
City
Weston, WY
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Weston County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Campbell#18 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy