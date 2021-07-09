Craft Beer Industry Being Pushed To Diversify Its Ranks

The number of microbreweries in this country has grown tremendously in the last 15 years with more than 8,700 in operation in 2020. Still, nearly 90% of brewery owners are white, compared to less than 1% of owners who are Black. Beer historian Pete Dulin believes "when there's not diversity or inclusiveness in the industry, it can create problems for workers in that industry and limit the economic growth of the industry itself."