Kansas City, KS

Craft Beer Industry Being Pushed To Diversify Its Ranks

kcur.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of microbreweries in this country has grown tremendously in the last 15 years with more than 8,700 in operation in 2020. Still, nearly 90% of brewery owners are white, compared to less than 1% of owners who are Black. Beer historian Pete Dulin believes "when there's not diversity or inclusiveness in the industry, it can create problems for workers in that industry and limit the economic growth of the industry itself."

Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Local Craft Beer: Come on in for a cold one

Tehachapi is home to Local Craft Beer, a mom-and-pop business that has expanded its sales to all around the world. Tyson and Katie Southworth offer 19 handcrafted beers at Local Craft Beer, located at 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G. The couple took over the business in December 2015, and have...
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

Not Bread Alone: Innovation is brewing in the CT craft beer universe

Craft brewing is alive and well in Connecticut. From established breweries to startups to beer-bar restaurants, there’s never been a better time to lift a local brew. According to the Connecticut Brewers Guild, as of May, the Connecticut beer scene boasts more than 120 operational breweries, with many more in planning. I’m told there are north of 140 brewery licenses authorized, all representing the dream of brewing memorable beer.
Drinksmetalinsider.net

AC/DC craft beer on the horizon

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company are announcing plans for a musical team up with iconic Aussies AC/DC. AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC TNT Double IPA will be available for consumption in summer of 2021. KnuckleBonz and Calicraft released this statement:. “We are excited to announce this is the...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Blended Non-Dairy Beverages

After more than 75 years in the dairy industry, Canada's Purity Dairy is introducing its first non-dairy milk alternative. Unlike many milk substitutes on the market, this one is crafted with a blend of oats and barley, both of which come from Prince Edward Island Brewing Company. Thanks to the...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Oskar Blues Beer Founder, Dale Katechis, Goes To Pot

Like Lagunitas’ Tony Magee, and SweetWater CEO Freddy Bensch, Oskar Blues’ Founder has never kept his love of cannabis a secret. And now the brewing icon who championed craft beer in cans, when craft beer in cans wasn’t cool, is getting into the cannabis cultivation business. An now Veritas Fine...
Batavia, NYWGRZ TV

Local breweries win big at New York State Craft Beer Competition

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The New York State Brewers Association is out with its list of winners in the fifth annual New York State Craft Beer Competition and there's a lot of local breweries on the list. The award ceremony took place at Big aLICe Brewing Company's new location in Geneva,...
Colorado StateDenver Post

Five new Colorado craft beers to try this summer

So you cleaned out your fridge over the Fourth of July holiday weekend? No problem. Here are five new Colorado beers to try to beat the summer heat and cheer on your favorites at the MLB All-Star Game. Big League Sticky (Denver Beer Co.) Just in time for the Major...
Drinksouttherecolorado.com

Cañon City winery earns international designations

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, has bragging rights for award-winning wines from international competitions. The 2019 Colorado Viognier was awarded 94 points and designated Platinum, the very top honor for the best wine in the Viognier varietal category by the Winemakers Challenge International Wine Competition in San Diego.
Drinksbizjournals

Boston Beer moves into bottle spirits market with new partnership

Boston Beer is going into the bottled spirits market for the first time, announcing a new partnership with the maker of Jim Beam and Sauza tequila to make craft cocktails and other products. The parent company of Sam Adams beer said it's collaboration with Chicago-based Beam Suntory, an international spirits...
Drinksphoenixmag.com

Dos Cabezas WineWorks’s Carbonated Pink

Genetically speaking, CP is identical to Dos Cabezas’ flagship, non-sparkling rosé, appropriately dubbed Pink: a roughly even blend of Grenache and Syrah, with grace notes of Graciano, Monastrell and Piquepoul Blanc. “We pick it by hand and stomp it with feet,” Bostock says. One of roughly a half-dozen sparkling wines...
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Celebrate Craft Beer Month at Market 33

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —During the month of July, Market 33 is offering some great deals on their craft beer selection. They’ve got hundreds of different types of craft beer and can help you navigate what you like to drink. Don’t forget they’ve also got a tasting room where you can...
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Cyril Vidergar: Pondering the Pint: Automating homebrewing; part one

The steps that lead beer to arise from simple ingredients into an effervescent elixir lauded in verse and legend have changed little in eons. Homebrewing has traditionally been the bastion of those manual techniques, as brewers tinker and feed the inspiration behind craft beer. Commercial brewing has industrialized apace with other trades though, showcasing how science can push the bounds of agricultural components, e.g., hop centrifuges and fermentation.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh is a ‘craft beer destination’ says American Craft Beer

Pittsburgh’s craft beer scene is booming and it’s not just locals who are taking notice. Thirsty folks from American Craft Beer, a website dedicated to national brew news, recently paid a visit to our fair city to soak up the hoppy culture and its liquid assets. Not, surprisingly, they were impressed.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Wilcox: Prison City owner reflects on craft beer's #MeToo movement

As Dawn Schulz reads the stories of sexism in the craft beer industry prompted by a recent online movement, she recognizes some of them. They happened to her, too. The Prison City Brewing owner hasn't experienced the sexual assault or harassment being recalled by hundreds, if not thousands of women in the industry over the last couple months. But Schulz has experienced the sexism. She's experienced the widespread presumption that women don't know about craft beer, or even don't belong in the industry, she told me over the phone Friday.

