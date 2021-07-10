Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...The lowest parts of USS North Carolina Road and low spots of Battleship Road begin to flood. Water begins to spread out of the storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/10 PM 5.5 0.8 0.9 1 Minor 10/11 AM 4.9 0.2 1.2 1 None 10/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.9 1 Minor 11/11 AM 4.9 0.2 1.2 1 None 11/11 PM 5.5 0.8 0.9 1 Minor 12/12 PM 4.8 0.1 1.0 1 None

