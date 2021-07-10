Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Flood Advisory issued for Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southern Columbia County in east central New York Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in this area where soils are nearly saturated from multiple days of wet weather. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Great Barrington, Claverack, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Clermont, Ancram, Philmont, Claverack-Red Mills, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Copake Lake, Craryville, Pumpkin Hollow, West Copake, Copake Falls, East Taghkanic, Weed Mines, Martindale and East Hillsdale.

alerts.weather.gov

