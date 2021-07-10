Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pisinemo, moving northwest at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pisinemo, Gu Vo, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.

alerts.weather.gov

