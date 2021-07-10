Flood Advisory issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern La Salle County in south central Texas North Central Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Tiendas, La Esperanza Ranch Airport and Columbia Bridge. This includes the following streams and drainages Palito Blanco Arroyo, Carricitos Creek, Jaboncillo Creek, Indios Creek, Los, Cochio Creek, Grande, Rio, Santa Isabel Creek, Las Raices Creek, Cuchara Creek, Tejones Creek and Santo Tomas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.