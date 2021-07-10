Is Second Saturday Still Happening In Beacon? Post-Pandemic, Where Are We?

I know…in the olden days, those dark days during the height of the pandemic in New York (thank you everyone for being so respectful so that we could crush the curve!) days lost their meanings. Second Saturdays used to be one of the heaviest days in Beacon. Art galleries would launch their new exhibits, shops would do discounts, restaurants may offer live music, and A Little Beacon Blog used to open pop-up shops in the space that we occupied back then on Main Street (we had sadly vacated just before the pandemic hit).