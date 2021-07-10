21-year-old charged with child abuse of 6-month-old baby turns himself after bond revoked

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 6-month-old child has had his bond revoked. According to police, Jordan Adams and his girlfriend brought the baby girl to Children's Hospital around 9 p.m. on May 18 and hospital workers called police based on the child's injuries. During the investigation, police say they found that Adams was left alone for a short period of time with girl, and his statement didn't match the injuries the baby had suffered.