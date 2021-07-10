Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazelwood, MO

21-year-old charged with child abuse of 6-month-old baby turns himself after bond revoked

By KMOV.com Staff
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's 6-month-old child has had his bond revoked. According to police, Jordan Adams and his girlfriend brought the baby girl to Children's Hospital around 9 p.m. on May 18 and hospital workers called police based on the child's injuries. During the investigation, police say they found that Adams was left alone for a short period of time with girl, and his statement didn't match the injuries the baby had suffered.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelwood, MO
Hazelwood, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Police#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 2

Community Policy