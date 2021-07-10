Cancel
Drinks

New Zealand hops 3-Way IPA variant from Fort George Brewery

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
newschoolbeer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the late May release of the 2021 version of Fort George Brewery’s 3-Way IPA social media has been awash with posts and debates on how this years version brewed with Varietal Beer Co. and Moonraker Brewing compared to past collaborations. But if you thought you had already made up your mind on where this years 3-Way fell on the power rankings of past years, you now have to seek out the alternate New Zealand hopped edition.

newschoolbeer.com

Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

10 new Cold IPA’s from the Pacific Northwest

You want something bold and hoppy but you need to cool off right, how about a Cold IPA? Time will tell if the current trend of adjunct lightened and semi-lagered Cold IPA will be more than a hot fad like Brut IPA but right now it’s so cool that brewers up and down the PNW (and across the world) are giving it a try.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

4 Brewery-Hopping Bike Routes for the Milwaukee Beer Lover

BEER AND CYCLING have long been a natural pairing. No less an authority than Leinenkugel’s traces the origin of its most popular offering, Summer Shandy, to a German tavernkeeper who was overrun with thirsty cyclists after a race nearly a century ago. We prefer a more leisurely pace, though, and have put together four beer-centric routes for even a casual bike rider.
DrinksWashingtonian.com

Flying Dog Brewery Releases a Non-Alcoholic IPA Called Deepfake

Spirit-free cocktails are slowly making their way into the mainstream. But when it comes to non-alcoholic beer, local options are few and far between. Maryland’s largest brewery, Flying Dog, is looking to change that with the launch of a non-alcoholic IPA called Deepfake. “Just like Tom Cruise’s TikTok rants, our...
Ojai, CABrewbound.com

New Belgium Brewing Launches Limited-Edition Sour Beer with Flying Embers

VENTURA, CA – Craft beer pioneers, New Belgium Brewing, and botanical brew experts, Flying Embers, have unveiled today their exciting collaborative project, Oh, Hi!, just in time for summer. The innovative partnership marries New Belgium’s extensive sour beer program with Flying Embers’ groundbreaking Kombucha fermentation techniques to create a refreshing, limited-edition session sour beer.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Brewery Ardennes Creates Taste of Old World From New York Crops

Derek Edinger’s craft beers might be inspired by Belgian drafts, but his ingredients are rooted in the Finger Lakes. Edinger, co-founder of Brewery Ardennes in Geneva, New York, buys hops and grain from nearby farms, and sends his spent grain to local farms to use as animal feed. “We’re tied...
Drinkswinemag.com

Bells Up 2018 Tonnelier Vineyard Villanelle Reserve Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

All free-run juice, aged in 40% new French oak, this is an elegant wine that will reward extra attention. It's based in juicy raspberry fruit with a lemony tang. There is a hint of white asparagus underlying an otherwise pretty and rather subtle wine. The vegetal note shows in the back of the palate as the wine finishes. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Square Peg 2018 Square Peg Estate Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

From the producer's dry-farmed estate, this wine shows a wealth of earthiness, dried herb and tangy red fruit. The oak and tannin are well-integrated within layers of balanced acidity and baking spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Square Peg Estate. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Square Peg. Print a Shelf...
Drinkswinemag.com

Bethel Heights 2018 Justice Vineyard Estate Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)

Grapes from this distinctive estate vineyard are featured in both a designated Chardonnay and this Pinot Noir. There is an underlying seashell minerality reminiscent of some Ribbon Ridge wines, and the core black fruits show steely highlights. It's a sturdy, tight, compact wine that resolves in accents of black olive and green tea. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Bethel Heights 2018 Flat Block Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)

Now 40 years old, these own-rooted Pommard vines deliver subtle complexity around tart blackberry fruit. Lightly herbal, with accents of breakfast tea and lemon pulp, it keeps the flavors lingering and developing long past the first swallow. It gives every indication of having the balance, precision and depth to age gracefully, though it is not a muscular, ripe wine. Drink now to 2035. Paul Gregutt.
Alameda, CA7x7.com

Brewery Hop: An Alameda Day Trip for Beer Lovers

If all those pics of your friends enjoying craft beers with bay views on Instagram are stoking your FOMO, plan an afternoon brewery hop in Alameda—in case you missed it, the former naval base on the waterfront is home to a booming booze scene. Alameda Point has long been a...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Booker Wines 2018 My Favorite Neighbor and 2019 Harvey & Harriet

Based in Paso Robles, Booker Wines is a top-shelf operator with a quirky sensibility. Under the leadership of owner-winemaker Eric Jensen, the winery produces unusual bottlings that bear the winery’s name only in fine print on the back label. Evocative branding positions each of the two wines we’re looking at as unique bottlings, and as our tasting notes will hopefully reveal, they certainly are.
DrinksBrewbound.com

Tank Brewing Co.’s Releases Double Dry-Hopped IPA

Tank Brewing Co. is pleased to announce their newest beer, Poolside Promises! Brewed in the heart of Miami, the new beer is a double dry-hopped IPA with delicious summer tasting notes of guava, grapefruit, and peach, with a dark undertone. With 5.5% alcohol, the beer is part of Tank’s Crushable Summer Series, hopped with Idaho 7, Strata, and Comet.
Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

Gorges Beer Co. Cascade Locks flagship opening this week

It’s been nearly two years since the New School announced a Gorges Beer Co. would take over the former Coalition Brewing space in southeast Portland. At the time, the new brewing company formed by Travis Preece, Steve Denio, Willis Boyer, and former Lompoc head brewer Bryan Keilty promised they would eventually end up in the Columbia River Gorge with an ambitious plan to open a 2-acre property with multiple bars, a barrel cellar, dog park, amphitheater and more. Little did they know they would have to navigate a pandemic and a successful public wefunder campaign to make it happen.
Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

5 Questions for Darron Welch of Pelican Brewing

Darron Welch became the head brewer at Pelican Brewing Company at age 26 with just a few months brewing experience under his belt. A true brewers brewer, Welch is a born and raised Oregonian who brings an analytical, process and ingredient driven, approach to brewing that combines the refined and disciplined brewing pedigree of Germany with the creativity of American craft. This year Pelican Brewing celebrates 25 years in business and Welch has been there for every one of them guiding the brand from a small town startup to one of the largest and most acclaimed on the west coast.

