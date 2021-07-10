New Zealand hops 3-Way IPA variant from Fort George Brewery

Since the late May release of the 2021 version of Fort George Brewery’s 3-Way IPA social media has been awash with posts and debates on how this years version brewed with Varietal Beer Co. and Moonraker Brewing compared to past collaborations. But if you thought you had already made up your mind on where this years 3-Way fell on the power rankings of past years, you now have to seek out the alternate New Zealand hopped edition.