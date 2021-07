When I was a kid, for some reason I managed to get a hold of a copy of the movie "Penn and Teller Get Killed". It was not for kids, but I watched it anyway. And I am not exaggerating when I tell you I LOVED that movie. It joined the three or four movies I would watch regularly in rotation. In fact, I've kind of followed Penn and Teller since. I saw their magic show in Las Vegas with a friend of mine what, fifteen years ago? Something like that. It was so cool, and we got to shake hands with them afterwards!