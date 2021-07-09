Paul Heyman reportedly removed as host of Talking Smack

There is absolutely no doubt that Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular and greatest luchadors to have ever stepped foot inside the world of professional wrestling and remains a beloved Superstar in WWE. On the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio challenged Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. They would go on to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles and become the first-ever father and son duo to win the WWE tag team titles in the company’s history. Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah Mysterio is also gone for a bad reason.