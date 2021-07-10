7/9 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Wells’s alt-perspective on Cesaro vs. Rollins & Nakamura vs. Corbin in qualifying matches, Reigns’ response to Edge, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... At this point, anything that shakes up the standard WWE format is pretty much good, and the debut of the Shotzi and Tegan Nox is indeed a positive move. The Smackdown women’s division is pathetically shallow right now and needed a burst such as this complete with tangible enthusiasm and chemistry. This was a necessary win as well to give them meaning. I’m not sure that the slow motion nerf rocket shot was necessary, but if that’s as bad as it got, it was fine enough.