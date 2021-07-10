Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Crash Backs Up I-94 For Several Hours in Berrien County

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a semi snarled traffic on I-94 in both directions for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash occurred in the area of the Benton Harbor Business Loop exit in the early afternoon. I-94 was closed in both directions in the Benton Harbor area, causing traffic to be backed up at times all the way from Hartford to Bridgman. The Michigan Department of Transportation started to reopen parts of the highway around 5 pm. Michigan State Police have not yet released the condition of the semi driver.

