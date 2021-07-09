Cancel
Elmore County, AL

Local influencer needs community’s help with American Influencer Awards nomination

By BRIANA WILSON Bureau Chief
Wetumpka Herald
Cover picture for the articleSlapout resident Jenna Smith needs her community’s help to become a candidate for the American Influencers Awards. The American Influencer Association was established in 2016 to recognize well known and emerging influencers on social media, and the first American Influencer Awards show took place in 2017. In 2021, after success with beauty categories, the American Influencer Awards expanded to also include fashion, fitness and lifestyle categories. Nominees and winners are selected through a public nomination and voting process and reviewed by an advisory board.

