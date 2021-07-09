An opportunity has arisen at a busy volume franchised car dealership for an experienced SERVICE ADVISOR in EAST SOUTHAMPTON. Previous experience in this role is essential and you will require good confident communication skills both face to face and on the telephone. You will have exceptional organisational skills and have extensive experience of Dealership Management Systems . You will meet and greet service customers and identify their service requirements along with any other opportunities for upsell, ensuring all details are communicated through to the workshop, in a concise manner. You will possess an outgoing and confident personality and be able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines. The basic salary is negotiable and will reflect your experience and skill level, with an excellent bonus package.