VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Debating Heenan’s “which side is he on” comment before Hogan’s turn, are Jericho’s self-boasts grounded in reality, rep of Cena vs. Ryker, Zelina a sellout, more (106 min)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:. What are UFC’s long-term prospects and is there a high...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0