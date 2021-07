Louisville-based accounting firm MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP has named Chris Purvis as assurance partner with the firm as of July 12, according to a news release. Purvis has more than 17 years of experience providing audit and advisory services for financial institutions. Previously, he was with Elliott Davis in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was the leader of the Charlotte audit practice as well as the leader of the firm’s financial services group for the North Carolina and Kentucky territories.