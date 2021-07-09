Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Here's when NY Mets' Carlos Carrasco is expected to begin his rehab assignment

Times Herald-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — For the first time in a long time, it seems Carlos Carrasco is showing encouraging progress. Mets manager Luis Rojas on Friday said the club expects Carrasco (hamstring) to begin his rehab assignment next week. Based on a possible plan the Mets could use with him — more on that soon — he would seemingly still be in line to join the Mets later this month or in early August.

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Ny Mets#Gm#Blue Jays#Pirates#Triple A#Syracuse#Northjersey Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Interested In Trading For Former AL MVP

With the MLB trade deadline just four weeks away, the New York Mets are hoping to find an impactful bat they can insert into their struggling lineup. Though a deal hasn’t materialized yet, New York reportedly has its sights set on a former American League MVP. According to SNY insider...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets among contenders interested in signing former World Series MVP

This one could be interesting. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs. Mets will also be at the Cole Hamels workout Friday. Their starting pitching has been excellent, but like just about all contenders, they are on the lookout for rotation help.”
MLBSports Illustrated

Report: Mets Interested In All-Star 2B Adam Frazier

With the Mets looking to be buyers before the July 30 trade deadline, one of their potential targets is coming to town with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are showing interest in Pirates second baseman Adam...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: What should they do with Pete Alonso when the DH comes?

Before the 2020 season, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said one goal for himself was to win a Gold Glove. At the time, it seemed like a farfetched idea that Alonso, who ranked in just the 16th percentile in outs above average, could win the award for best fielding first baseman.
MLBYardbarker

Mets think Yoenis Cespedes took their postgame party lasers

The New York Mets have made it a point to celebrate victories in a big way, but their plans were slightly modified when some of their party equipment disappeared. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, former Mets manager Carlos Beltran wanted the team to celebrate victories with what was essentially a clubhouse party. To drive that point home, he bought smoke machines and lasers prior to the 2020 season for use in the locker room after wins. They never got used, however, in part because Beltran was fired prior to the start of the season for his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

How will Mets do in second half of the season? Here are 5 bold predictions

What will happen in the second half of the Mets' season?. Well, we don't know — but we can try to take some fun guesses. That's what we'll do here. The team experienced a crazy first half, and it might leave you wondering what second-half moments will top their predecessors. We'll find out as the next few months unfold.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Starting Lineup: Brandon Nimmo sparks joy in his return

What has been missing from the New York Mets starting lineup? Although it’s only one game, the return of Brandon Nimmo seems to have sparked the offense. Nimmo has missed significant action throughout the 2021 season. A constant throughout his career, injuries have once again curtailed Nimmo’s chance at becoming one of the best players in the league.
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ Pete Alonso torments Yankees in Subway Series doubleheader

Michael Conforto approached Pete Alonso with a message from the bench before the Mets first baseman led off the seventh inning in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader. Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum relayed to Conforto a reminder for Alonso to keep Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the strike zone, not allowing him to “spray” his pitches. Already in the game, Alonso had just missed a homer in the first inning and stranded four runners on base over his next two plate appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy