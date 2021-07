If you want a practical and comfortable family transporter that can also entertain, we nominate this 296bhp under-the-radar version of the Passat. The Passat R36 is a lesser-spotted beast in the UK. It never took off in the way Volkswagen hoped, despite performance estates like it being few and far between and examples that maintained a degree of on-road anonymity rarer still. But that rarity counts firmly in its favour today, and its appeal is bolstered by scintillating performance, alluring looks and genuine all-round usability.