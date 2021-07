New light-vehicle sales fell for the second straight month in June. Despite strong demand from retail and fleet customers, reduced inventory levels on dealer lots limited the sales pace. The June 2021 SAAR totaled 15.4 million units—up 18% from June 2020 but down 9.9% from May 2021. June’s retail sales are expected to be up by 12.4% compared with June 2020 and roughly flat compared with June 2019, says J.D. Power. Fleet sales will likely account for 15% of June 2021’s raw volume of 1.3 million units. Through the first half of the year franchised dealers sold 8.3 million new light vehicles, up 29.3% from first-half 2020 and down 2% from first-half 2019.