Michigan Works Holding Recruitment Webinar For Employers
With the job market wide open in southwest Michigan and employers having trouble filing available positions, Michigan Works is planning a webinar for this month to help employers find better ways of attracting talent and retaining the staff they have. Kinexus Group Senior Director Dan Peat tells WSJM News the one-hour recruitment session will feature representatives of Michigan Works, HR firms, and the Manufacturing Growth Alliance.www.wirx.com
