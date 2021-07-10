Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Works Holding Recruitment Webinar For Employers

wirx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the job market wide open in southwest Michigan and employers having trouble filing available positions, Michigan Works is planning a webinar for this month to help employers find better ways of attracting talent and retaining the staff they have. Kinexus Group Senior Director Dan Peat tells WSJM News the one-hour recruitment session will feature representatives of Michigan Works, HR firms, and the Manufacturing Growth Alliance.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Michigan Works#Kinexus Group#Wsjm News#Q A#Peat#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy