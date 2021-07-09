FRESH: Sockeye & Chinook, Sable, Oysters, Scallops, Cocktails & More

This past week we resumed an annual family tradition that had been suspended for 7 years. Myself, one of my sons, my brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and 2 nieces went to Steinhatchee. We stayed at an Airbnb that was a good way up river, about a 40 minute slow ride! The first 2 days our limit was 5 gallons and day 3 we were allowed 10 gallons. It was the first time my sister-in-law and 2 nieces had ever been. We were chased by weather on day 1 and 2, but were able to limit out both days. Our final day we headed out earlier thinking we needed a head start to beat the daily storms. We were in water about 2 1/2 hours and never moved our location and limited out. The early afternoon storms never came, but we were back in early and were quite happy. We are already planning next years trip (Lord willing) and looking to add other family members to the trip.