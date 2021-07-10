Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Tropical Storm Elsa's gone, but more rain might come to the Hudson Valley this weekend

Times Herald-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestchester County appeared to have the most serious flooding problems at the peak of Tropical Storm Elsa as it passed through the region from Thursday into Friday. According to a summary by the National Weather Service, there was flooding on the Bronx River Parkway in both directions between the Sprain Brook Parkway and exit 22 in White Plains, and all lanes were blocked at one point Friday morning.

