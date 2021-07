Any car owner knows to expect some issues on the road every now and then—a new warning light, a flat tire, some screechy breaks, or a dreaded dead battery. But one thing most drivers don't anticipate heading to the dealership for is a rat in their glove box. And yet, that's what one woman discovered when she got behind the wheel of this popular vehicle recently. Now, she and others are sounding the alarm on this car's alleged tendency to attract rodents. Read on to find out if your car could be a rat trap.