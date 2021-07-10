‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Has ‘A Lot of Conflict’ Between Tariq and the Tejadas, Says Berto Colon

While Starz has not issued an official Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date yet, we do have a better sense now of when it’ll be!. In a new video (see below), the network confirmed that the Michael Rainey Jr.-led spin-off is going to be coming back at some point in November — there is no specific date yet, but we’re getting even more of a sense of how awesome this month will be. We’re going to have Dexter potentially, more Yellowstone, fall TV in full gear, and now also Ghost back on the air.