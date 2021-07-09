Cancel
Cycle Technician

am-online.com
 11 days ago

Our client is a second-generation family business with several stores dedicated to delivering excellent products and services to the cycling community at every level. Their stores feature dedicated Electric Bike Centres and offer a wide range of products and services to all types of cyclists, from children learning to ride their first bike, through to performance athletes. They are now on the lookout for an experienced Cycle Technician to join their team in Whitwell, Nr. Oakham.

