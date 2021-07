U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter has named a young, MLS-heavy roster to contest the Gold Cup beginning on July 10. With players such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie being given time off following grueling club seasons -- they were not even named to the U.S. Gold Cup provisional roster -- Berhalter opted to look mostly to domestic players, with 19 of the 23 performers playing for MLS clubs. It's a young group as well, with five uncapped players, and a total of 14 having fewer than 10 international appearances.