A proposed ballot measure that would extend funding for Marin County parks, open spaces and farmland has stalled with the Board of Supervisors. Measure A, also known as The Marin Parks, Open Space, and Farmland Preservation Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance of 2012, established a quarter-cent sales tax to fund efforts such as public trail maintenance and wildfire fuel reduction. The Board of Supervisors planned to add an extension of Measure A to the September special recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom, but a guidance released by the California Secretary of State’s Office prevented them from doing so.