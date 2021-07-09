Discussion on critical race theory to be held at St. Albans City Auditorium
Update: This story has been updated to clarify that the city of St. Albans is not hosting this event, but they rather are renting the St. Albans City Auditorium for the event. Next Friday, July 16, a group that has rented the St. Albans City Auditorium will host several speakers in a two hour discussion about critical race theory, including Vermonters for Vermont’s Gregory Thayer, according to a release.www.samessenger.com
