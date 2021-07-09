National Restaurant Association Releases Updated COVID-19 Operating Guidance
Washington, D.C. (July 9, 2021) – Today, the National Restaurant Association released its 6th edition COVID-19 Operating Guidance incorporating the latest operating information from safety experts for restaurants. The updates include the latest guidance and best practices on indoor dining, ventilation, mask use, encouraging vaccinations for employees, cleaning and sanitizing, hand washing, health monitoring, policies for ill or exposed employees, and COVID-19 precaution training.pdxfoodpress.com
