National Restaurant Association Releases Updated COVID-19 Operating Guidance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials are asking community members to have fun with their loved ones this Fourth of July, but to also stay safe from COVID-19. “We hope you take this time to relax with family and friends,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma. “However, we want everyone to be cautious when gathering this weekend, especially if you have not been vaccinated, as some areas across the state are seeing an uptick in recent case numbers. Some COVID-19 variants, particularly the Delta variant, are more transmissible among people who haven’t received the vaccine and could potentially cause severe illness.”