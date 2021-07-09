Wellspent Market – Coaxing the Most Flavor
Cooks all across Italy make a dish with onions called cipollata, which translates to ‘cooked onions’ and comes from the Italian for onions, cipolle (pronounced chi-polleh). In Umbria it’s a soup made with tomatoes while the Calabrian version is just onions cooked in olive oil and red pepper. They’re all part of what’s called cucina povere, the food of working people who’ve learned how to coax the most flavor from humble ingredients.pdxfoodpress.com
