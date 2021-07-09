Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Wellspent Market – Coaxing the Most Flavor

Cover picture for the articleCooks all across Italy make a dish with onions called cipollata, which translates to ‘cooked onions’ and comes from the Italian for onions, cipolle (pronounced chi-polleh). In Umbria it’s a soup made with tomatoes while the Calabrian version is just onions cooked in olive oil and red pepper. They’re all part of what’s called cucina povere, the food of working people who’ve learned how to coax the most flavor from humble ingredients.

#Red Wine Vinegar#Room Temperature#Fish#Olive Oil#Italy#Food Drink#Wellspent Market#Italian#Cipolle#Calabrian#Cucina Povere#Sicilian#Cipuddata#Agrodolce Flavor
