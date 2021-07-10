Cancel
Pfizer suggests booster shots needed this year. Government officials disagree.

By Carolyn Y. Johnson, The Washington Post
The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - An unusually public spat has broken out between the makers of one of the coronavirus vaccines and federal health officials over whether booster shots will soon be needed, a dispute that comes against the backdrop of renewed concerns about the pandemic. Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech announced...

Medical & Biotechtheintelligencer.com

Pfizer developing booster shot targeting Delta variant

Pfizer and manufacturer BioNTech announced Thursday that they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant as concerns rise about the highly-transmissible strain that is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the United States. The companies said that although they believe a third shot of their...
Medical & Biotechchaindrugreview.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to seek approval for COVID booster shot

NEW YORK _ Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech will submit data to the Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks supporting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The companies have seen “encouraging data” in the trial of a third dose of their vaccine, they said Thursday. “Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization” against the wild type and Beta variant of the coronavirus.
Public HealthMedscape News

Pfizer, US Officials to Discuss COVID-19Vaccine Booster

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Pfizer and top U.S. health officials will meet today to discuss FDA authorization of a third vaccine dose that would act as a booster shot against COVID-19. The company told The Associated Press last week that...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Public Healthideastream.org

Is A Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot Needed? UH Is Part Of Trials To Find Out

University Hospitals (UH) will begin a clinical trial of a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. About 10,000 people nationwide will participate in trials testing whether an extra dose of the vaccine significantly strengthens immune response, said Dr. Robert Salata, chair of UH’s department of medicine. Pfizer...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Is the Pfizer booster shot necessary? An expert weighs in

Pfizer's recent push to add a booster shot to its COVID-19 vaccination protocol seems to be at odds with what many people understood about the drug's effectiveness. And, as William Brangham reports, it has also prompted real concern among healthcare professionals. Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California joins us to discuss.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Will you actually need a booster for the Pfizer vaccine?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pfizer's leaders met with U.S. health officials to discuss the authorization for the use of a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but local health experts believe more information is needed before people start lining up for a booster shot. "Would an emergency use authorization come...
Public Healthchatelaine.com

Will Canadians Need COVID Booster Shots?

On July 8, Pfizer and its COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech announced that it would apply in coming weeks for emergency use authorization from the U.S. government for a booster to its two-dose vaccine. “Pfizer and BioNTech believe a third dose of BNT162b2 [its vaccine] has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently tested variants including Delta,” the press release stated. “While protection against severe disease remained high across the full six months, a decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are expected. Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain highest levels of protection.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

