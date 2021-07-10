Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia halts admissions at 5 short-staffed mental hospitals

By Associated Press
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia temporarily closed admissions at five mental hospitals Friday amid a staffing crisis. Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land says the move will allow hospitals to reduce the number of patients through attrition, not discharges, until there are enough employees to care for patients safely. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that five of the state’s eight facilities for adults are affected.

wjla.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy