Virginia halts admissions at 5 short-staffed mental hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia temporarily closed admissions at five mental hospitals Friday amid a staffing crisis. Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land says the move will allow hospitals to reduce the number of patients through attrition, not discharges, until there are enough employees to care for patients safely. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that five of the state’s eight facilities for adults are affected.wjla.com
